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Punjab Assembly Enacts Stricter Punishments for Sacrilege Acts

The Punjab Assembly has unanimously passed a bill introducing harsher penalties, including life imprisonment, for acts of sacrilege against the Guru Granth Sahib. The Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill, 2026, emphasizes a minimum of 10 years to life imprisonment and fines between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 25 lakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-04-2026 17:06 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 17:06 IST
Punjab Assembly Enacts Stricter Punishments for Sacrilege Acts
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The Punjab Assembly made history on Monday by unanimously approving a legislative amendment that imposes stringent punishment, including life imprisonment, for sacrilege acts against the Guru Granth Sahib. The bill, named the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill, 2026, was presented by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

This legislative move seeks to uphold the sanctity of the Guru Granth Sahib by introducing penalties ranging from a minimum of 10 years to life imprisonment and imposing fines between Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. The assembly's decision aims to act as a deterrent against sacrilege incidents that have disturbed peace and harmony in the state.

During the session, various political leaders, including AAP MLA Inderbir Singh Nijjar and Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, engaged in a debate over the bill's implications. Partap Singh Bajwa sought further inquiry into related issues, emphasizing the need for constitutional consultations. The presence of religious and political figures highlighted the community's consensus on needing stricter measures against such offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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