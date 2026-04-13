Stricter Punishments for Sacrilege: Punjab Assembly's Bold Move

The Punjab Assembly took a significant step on Monday by passing a comprehensive amendment to the sacrilege law, aiming to implement stricter penalties for acts against the Guru Granth Sahib. The newly proposed legislation includes life imprisonment and fines up to Rs 25 lakh.

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring expressed his approval of the new amendment but exhibited skepticism about the AAP government's commitment to actually enforcing the law. Warring emphasized the importance of setting a clear deadline for judicial actions, questioning the sincerity of the ruling party's resolve.

The AAP government had pledged before the 2022 elections to address sacrilege incidents promptly. As the amendment awaits the governor's assent, there is mounting pressure on the government to outline a concrete timeline for holding offenders accountable, lest it become another example of political theatrics.

(With inputs from agencies.)