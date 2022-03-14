Left Menu

Sweden to cut fuel taxes in package of measures to ease high prices

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 14-03-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 17:52 IST
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Sweden will temporarily cut fuel taxes, compensate car owners and extend a scheme to reduce electricity bills amid soaring energy prices as a result of´-:Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The government said cutting taxes on fuels would cost around 3.7 billion crowns ($383.58 million) while compensation to car owners would add another 4 billion.

Another 4 billion crowns would be put aside in the budget to incentivise consumers to switch to electric vehicles. ($1 = 9.6460 Swedish crowns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

