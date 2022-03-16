SARS launches volume of tax terminology translated into 10 official languages

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has launched a volume of tax terminology translated into 10 official languages in a move the revenue service hopes will improve the understanding of tax issues and compliance in the country.

The SARS Multilingual Terminology list translates terminology in all of South Africa's spoken languages, excluding English.

SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter said the volume contains at least 450 financial terms covering topics such as tax, wills and general financial business.

"Communicating with taxpayers and traders in their own language…helps to provide greater clarity and certainty of [SARS'] strategic objective in a manner that is understandable and makes it easier for taxpayers and traders to comply with their obligations.

"It is…our mission to demystify tax and to make it easier for millions of honest tax payers to meet their obligations. Communicating with taxpayers in a language of their choice is a huge part of this ethos and our ultimate goal," Kieswetter said.

The tax boss said the development of the volume is rooted in the revenue service's obligation to serve South Africans in a language they understand.

He added that the move is also driven to promote the diverse languages present in South Africa.

"The nature of tax and the fact that most South Africans from all walks of life are affected by SARS, it was a natural step for us to embrace the use of the Official Languages Act which – at its heart – seeks to ensure that government communicates with citizens in a language, tone and manner that is professional and familiar to them.

"SARS is an organisation that is committed to promoting diversity, equality and fairness among employees and the society in which we operate. In that sense, the multilingual terms list is evidence of SARS' commitment to these values. A commitment to the principles on which our democracy is being established," he said.

Kieswetter reflected on the history of languages in the country – highlighting that some languages were used as a means of oppression and received preference over others.

"Language has been one of those instruments that has caused so much division, eroded significant quality of life [and] denied us of our rightful place in the country of our birth. Some languages are on the verge of extinction because its speakers were decimated or assimilated into other cultures.

"Since 1994, government has been addressing this issue because language can build bridges between individuals, communities and in our case, build trust and improve our service to taxpayers," he said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)