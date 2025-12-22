Eurozone Bond Yields Rise Amid ECB Policy Stance

Eurozone government bond yields edged higher on Monday, continuing their previous week's rise following the European Central Bank's decision to maintain its monetary policy. The ECB signaled that any rate cuts are unlikely for at least another year, affecting the global fixed-income landscape.

German 10-year Bund yields, serving as a benchmark for the eurozone, closed last week at levels not seen since March. The yields increased by another 3 basis points, contributing to a monthly total of 20 basis points. Two-year Schatz yields, sensitive to interest rate changes, remained stable after a considerable increase last week.

ECB President Christine Lagarde reiterated the central bank's flexible stance, stating that while the ECB is in a strong position, it remains open to future actions. Economists at Barclays highlighted the unclear direction of potential rate adjustments. The bond market's limited liquidity this week could incite more significant yield fluctuations, alongside EU leaders' financial decisions related to Ukraine.

