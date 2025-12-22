Left Menu

Farmers' Protest Erupts at Jagahedi Toll Plaza

Over 100 activists from a farmers' group, including a leader, have been booked for disrupting traffic and damaging property during a protest in Uttar Pradesh. The protest, led by district president Nikhil Choudhry, was held at the Jagahedi toll plaza, alleging misconduct by toll employees. A case is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 22-12-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 13:06 IST
Farmers' Protest Erupts at Jagahedi Toll Plaza
Protest
  • Country:
  • India

In Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, police have registered cases against over 100 activists from a farmers' organization after a protest at the Jagahedi toll plaza resulted in traffic disruption and damaged property.

Circle Officer Neeraj Singh reported that 20 individuals have been specifically named in the case, which was filed at Titawi police station following the Sunday evening demonstration.

Protesters, led by district president Nikhil Choudhry, demanded action against alleged misbehavior of toll plaza employees towards farmers. The congregation also submitted a 13-point memorandum to the district administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025