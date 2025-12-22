Farmers' Protest Erupts at Jagahedi Toll Plaza

In Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, police have registered cases against over 100 activists from a farmers' organization after a protest at the Jagahedi toll plaza resulted in traffic disruption and damaged property.

Circle Officer Neeraj Singh reported that 20 individuals have been specifically named in the case, which was filed at Titawi police station following the Sunday evening demonstration.

Protesters, led by district president Nikhil Choudhry, demanded action against alleged misbehavior of toll plaza employees towards farmers. The congregation also submitted a 13-point memorandum to the district administration.

