Uproar in Uttar Pradesh Assembly: Alleged Codeine Cough Syrup Racket Sparks Political Clash
The Uttar Pradesh Assembly's winter session turned chaotic as Samajwadi Party members accused the state government of ignoring an illegal codeine cough syrup trade. The SP claims hundreds of children have died due to this negligence, while the government strongly denies these allegations and asserts decisive actions have been taken.
The winter session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly erupted in chaos on its second day as Samajwadi Party (SP) representatives raised a storm over allegations of an illegal codeine cough syrup trade. They claimed the negligence had resulted in the deaths of hundreds of children, a serious charge repudiated by the government.
Earlier, SP legislators demonstrated at the Vidhan Bhavan, brandishing placards and sitting in protest. During the Question Hour, they moved to the well of the House, chanting anti-government slogans, demanding a debate on the issue, which disrupted the session.
Despite the escalation in tension, the state government, led by Parliamentary Affairs and Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, dismissed the claims as baseless, insisting that no deaths had occurred and that the administration had indeed taken significant measures to address the issue.
