Uproar in Uttar Pradesh Assembly: Alleged Codeine Cough Syrup Racket Sparks Political Clash

The winter session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly erupted in chaos on its second day as Samajwadi Party (SP) representatives raised a storm over allegations of an illegal codeine cough syrup trade. They claimed the negligence had resulted in the deaths of hundreds of children, a serious charge repudiated by the government.

Earlier, SP legislators demonstrated at the Vidhan Bhavan, brandishing placards and sitting in protest. During the Question Hour, they moved to the well of the House, chanting anti-government slogans, demanding a debate on the issue, which disrupted the session.

Despite the escalation in tension, the state government, led by Parliamentary Affairs and Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, dismissed the claims as baseless, insisting that no deaths had occurred and that the administration had indeed taken significant measures to address the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)