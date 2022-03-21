Left Menu

Sachidanand Swami receives Padma Bhushan for his work in literature and education

Sachidanand Swami, a writer from Gujarat, received the Padma Bhushan award from President Ram Nath Kovind for his work in literature and education on Monday.

Sachidanand Swami, a writer from Gujarat, received the Padma Bhushan award from President Ram Nath Kovind for his work in literature and education on Monday. He has authored several popular books including Mara Anubhavo and Videshyatrana Prerak Prasango, Bhartiya Darshano, Sansar Ramayana, Vedanta Samiksha, Shrikrishnalila Rahasya, Mahabharat Sar,.

Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz. art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. 'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year. These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhavan usually around March/ April every year. This year the President has approved conferment of 128 Padma Awards including two duo cases (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one).

The list comprises 4 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri Awards. 34 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 posthumous awardees. (ANI)

