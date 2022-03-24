EU says assessing scenarios of potential Russian gas halt next winter
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 24-03-2022 13:28 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 13:25 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Union is assessing a scenarios including a full halt to Russian gas supplies next winter, as part of its contingency planning for supply shocks, European Commission vice president Valdis Dombrovskis said on Thursday.
"We are reassessing scenarios for partial and full disruption of gas laws from Russia next winter to help member states revise their gas supply contingency plans," Dombrovskis told the European Parliament.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Not all our allies currently in position to join us: US official on banning import of Russian oil
CERAWEEK-With bans on Russian oil, energy execs tell governments: Work with us
U.S. rejects Poland's offer to give it Russian-made fighter jets for Ukraine
GLOBAL MARKETS-Crude shoots higher on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares stabilise
Ukraine war at 2-week mark: Russians slowed but not stopped