Left Menu

Fuel prices rising due to Russia-Ukraine war, MVA govt has offered tax waiver on LPG, CNG to help people, says Dy CM

PTI | Pune | Updated: 26-03-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 19:32 IST
Fuel prices rising due to Russia-Ukraine war, MVA govt has offered tax waiver on LPG, CNG to help people, says Dy CM
Speaking to reporters here, Pawar also said the budget ensured there was no hike in any aspect so that people distressed by the pandemic and lockdown get respite. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday said fuel prices were bound to increase due to the Russia-Ukraine war, and, therefore, the MVA government had waived off tax of Rs 1,000 on LPG and CNG in the state budget to give relief to people.

Speaking to reporters here, Pawar also said the budget ensured there was no hike in any aspect so that people distressed by the pandemic and lockdown get respite.

''The prices of petrol, diesel will increase as these are going up globally due to the Russia-Ukraine war. That is why in the budget, tax of Rs 1,000 on CNG and LPG, which used to be levied by the state government, has been waived off,'' he said.

Replying to another query, he said the Maha Vikas Aghadi government will run its full term as NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Congress president Sonia Gnadhi are united.

He said talk about the longevity of the MVA government always surfaces ahead of Assembly sessions but the ruling dispensation has progressed smoothly since late 2019.

Pawar asked agitating Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation staffers to join work or else they could face stringent action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to know

First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to kno...

 United States
3
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
4
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022