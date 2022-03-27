Rajasthan: BJP MP demands CBI or SIT investigation in Dausa gang-rape case

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan, Ram Kumar Verma on Sunday demanded CBI or SIT investigation in the gang-rape incident of Dausa Rajasthan, where a Congress MLA's son has been booked amongst the five accused. Speaking to ANI Verma said, "The condition of Rajasthan is so bad that such incidents happen every day with our sisters and daughters. Such atrocities happening is shameful. There are five friends including an MLA's son. The MLA's son has been arrested, but the attitude of the Rajasthan government is unfair while investigating the matter, and efforts are made to dilute the investigation."

BJP MP further attacked Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government and said, "There is no such thing as a government in the state. The law and order have totally collapsed and the state government has become insensitive towards women." The BJP MP demanding the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigation for the gang-rape incident in Dausa stated, "Everyone is aware of what the state government did in past with such cases."

"I say that the whole of India is ashamed of the day-to-day incidents like this happening in Rajasthan and in two and a half years such incidents have happened with more than 30,000 women and most of them are poor," Verma added. A case has been registered against five people including the son of a Congress MLA from Rajasthan for allegedly gang-raping a 15-year-old girl in February last year, said police on Saturday.

According to the police, an FIR was registered in the Dausa district on Friday. Police have identified the key accused as Deepak Meena, son of Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena. The Congress MLA had earlier stated that the allegations of rape against his son are baseless. (ANI)

