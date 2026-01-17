Left Menu

Al-Attiyah's Sixth Triumph and Benavides' Narrow Victory at Dakar Rally

Nasser Al-Attiyah claimed his sixth Dakar Rally victory in the car category, while Luciano Benavides secured a narrow win in the motorcycle category. This year's rally, held in Saudi Arabia, saw dramatic turns as Benavides overtook American Ricky Brabec in the final stages after a navigation error.

Nasser Al-Attiyah from Qatar celebrated his sixth victory in the Dakar Rally's car category, teaming up with Belgian co-driver Fabian Lurquin to hand Dacia their first win in this prestigious event. The race, entirely conducted in Saudi Arabia, marked a significant achievement for Al-Attiyah, who also won the rally in 2011, 2015, 2019, 2022, and 2023.

Meanwhile, Argentina's Luciano Benavides clinched the motorcycle title, triumphing by a mere two seconds—the narrowest margin in the rally's history. Benavides overtook American Ricky Brabec in the concluding moments after Brabec lost his way, despite leading by three minutes and 20 seconds before the last stage.

The two-week endurance race, traversing 8,000 km of challenging terrains, tested competitors to their limits. Notably, Ford's Nani Roma secured second place in the car category, while Mattias Ekstrom claimed third. In the bike category, Spaniard Tosha Schareina finished third for Honda, and American Skyler Howes took fourth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

