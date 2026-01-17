Left Menu

Control Shifts in Syria's Northern Oil Fields: Strategic Gains Amid Tensions

Syria's military has taken control of the oil fields in Sufyan and Thawrah in northern Syria as Kurdish forces retract, backed by an agreement seeking to avert conflict. Meanwhile, Kurdish-controlled oil fields in Deir el-Zor remain a point of contention, with the Syrian government aiming for centralized management.

In a significant development, Syria's army announced on Saturday its seizure of the strategic oil fields of Sufyan and Thawrah, located in northern Syria. The move follows the withdrawal of Kurdish fighters from several areas as part of a broader agreement designed to prevent an all-out conflict.

This shift in control underscores ongoing tensions over Syria's vast natural resources. Kurdish forces, while retreating from certain territories, still maintain control over some of Syria's largest oil fields situated in the Deir el-Zor province, further to the east.

Syria's government has expressed its desire to oversee these lucrative oil operations directly, emphasizing that central management is essential for the country's broader economic interests, intensifying the geopolitical stakes in the region.

