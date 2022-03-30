China Evergrande to sell interest in Crystal City Project for $575 mln
Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2022 04:59 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 04:59 IST
China Evergrande Group will sell its interest in the Crystal City Project for 3.66 billion yuan ($575.45 million), according to a Hong Kong Stock Exchange filing on Wednesday.
The asset to be disposed is the state-owned construction land-use right for the group's Crystal City Project, which is under construction, and the ownership right to the buildings under construction, the filing added.
($1 = 6.3602 Chinese yuan renminbi)
