Pakistan CPI rose 12.7% in March y/y -statistics bureau

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 01-04-2022 13:35 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 13:18 IST
Pakistan's consumer price index (CPI) in March rose 12.7% from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said on Friday.
Month on month, CPI rose 0.8% in March.
CPI rose 12.2% in February, year on year.
