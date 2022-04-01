Pakistan CPI rose 12.7% in March y/y -statistics bureau

Pakistan's consumer price index (CPI) in March rose 12.7% from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said on Friday.

Month on month, CPI rose 0.8% in March.

CPI rose 12.2% in February, year on year.

