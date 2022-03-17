Pakistan: Petition in Islamabad High Court against PTI's public rally ahead of no-trust vote

A Pakistani advocate filed the petition in Islamabad High Court, demanding to prohibit the ruling's public rally in Islamabad's Red Zone. Petitioner, Chaudhry Asif Gujjar, said that the blockage of the red zone would create a security issue in the country, Pakistani channel ARY News reported on Thursday.

This petition was filed against the ruling government's public rally that was scheduled to be held on March 27 at Islamabad's D-Chowk to show solidarity with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan against the no-trust motion that was tabled by the opposition parties. The opposition parties supported the petition and demanded an urgent hearing.

"The lawyers of the Pakistan People's Party, Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Faz will hold a meeting over the matter, and the petition will be filed tomorrow for urgent hearing of the case," JUI-F leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidery was quoted as saying by ARY news. On one hand, where Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announced that they will be holding a public rally in Islamabad's D-Chowk on March 27 in front of the National Assembly while on another hand, PML-N Punjab chapter has also asked his party officials and workers to prepare to reach the Islamabad's D-Chowk.

Meanwhile, the opposition alliance announced their long march towards Islamabad for a 'massive' power show at Constitutional Avenue in front of the Parliament House. As the date for voting on the no-confidence motion against Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan inches closer, the government and the Opposition in order to show their power announced a million-man march in Islamabad.

The opposition parties in Pakistan are jettisoning mutual hatred to oust Imran Khan as they submitted the no-trust motion in the National Assembly secretariat on March 8. While the Imran Khan government has exuded confidence to defeat the no-trust motion, the Opposition is sure that they will oust Khan. (ANI)

