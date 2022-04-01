Left Menu

NTPC begins commercial operation of 22 MW floating solar capacity in Kerala

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2022 14:19 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 13:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Power giant NTPC on Friday announced the commercial operation of 22 megawatts of floating solar capacity in Kayamkulam, Kerala.

The capacity, which began commercial operation on Thursday, is part of its 92 MW Kayamkulam floating solar PV project, NTPC said in a statement.

''Consequent upon successful commissioning, the first part capacity of 22 MW out of 92 MW Kayamkulam Floating Solar PV Project at Kayamkulam, Kerala, is declared on commercial operation with effect from 13:00 hours of 31.03.2022,'' it said.

With this, the standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 54,516.68 MW. Further, the group's installed and commercial capacity have increased to 68,631.68 and 67,971.68 MW, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

