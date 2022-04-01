MP: regulatory panel clears 2.64 per cent hike in power tariff

The Madhya Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (MPERC) has cleared a hike of 2.64 per cent in power tariff for the current financial year. The increase comes amid rising prices of fuels such as petrol, diesel and LPG.

MPERC secretary Gajendra Tiwari told PTI on Friday that once the commission clears a hike in tariff, the three power distribution companies (discoms) in the state have to issue a public notice, and new rates come into effect seven days after the notice.

There will be no hike in rates for Low Tension (LT) industrial category consumers, he added. The MPERC on Thursday cleared only 2.64 per cent hike even though the discoms had sought 8.71 per cent increase to make up for revenue deficit, as per the approved tariff plan.

Once the hike comes into effect, a consumer who uses up to 30 units of electricity per month will have to pay Rs 3.34 per unit against Rs 3.25 earlier. Power rates in the consumption slabs of 32 to 50 units, 51 to 150 units and 151 to 300 units have been hiked too.

A consumer who uses more than 300 units a month will have to pay Rs 6.74 per per unit, against Rs 6.65 earlier. There are around 1.66 crore electricity consumers in Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Kamal Nath criticised the government for increasing the electricity rates. "On the one hand people are demanding relief from the rising inflation, on the other hand the BJP government is continuously increasing rates to break their backbone," Nath said in a statement.

When he was chief minister, his government had taken a revolutionary step by providing cheap power to people, but now consumers are getting electricity bills running into thousands of rupees, he said. It reflected the reality of those who gave slogans before elections that they would provide relief from inflation, the Congress leader added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)