Kyiv mayor says big battles being fought near Ukrainian capital

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 01-04-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 17:45 IST
Kyiv mayor says big battles being fought near Ukrainian capital
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

"Huge" battles are being fought to the north and east of Kyiv, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital said on Friday.

"The risk of dying (in Kyiv) is pretty high, and that's why my advice to anyone who wants to come back is: Please, take a little bit more time," Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said, issuing a warning to residents who have fled the capital.

Kyiv's regional governor said earlier on Friday that Russian forces were pulling back in some areas around the capital but strengthening its positions in others.

