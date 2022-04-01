Naveen inaugurates advanced cancer centre in Bhubaneswar

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated a state-of-the-art cancer centre on the premises of a private hospital here on Friday.

The Apollo Cancer Centre is equipped with the latest technology amid the need to treat the growing number of cancer cases, the hospital said in a release.

It is the first and only cancer centre in the state to be equipped with cutting-edge linear accelerator technology – HD True Beam STx, which offers the most precise radiation therapy treatment for a better outcome, the release said.

Patnaik inaugurated the centre in the presence of city mayor-elect Sulochana Das and Bhubaneswar North MLA Susanta Rout.

The three-storey centre, which has a built-up area of 50,000 square feet, has 17 dedicated beds for chemotherapy.

"With the introduction of radiation therapy with capability of radiosurgery, we have ensured that Odisha gets the best of technology available in the world," a hospital official said.

