Kerala reports 418 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Kerala has reported 418 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, the state Health Department informed on Friday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 01-04-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 21:10 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala has reported 418 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, the state Health Department informed on Friday. With this, the active cases in the state now stand at 3,051. As many as 454 recoveries from the coronavirus were also reported.

The Kerala government has also added three deaths to the COVID deaths which were not added due to lack of documents along with 26 deaths as per new guidelines of the central government. The total COVID death toll in Kerala stands at 67,992.

The bulletin said the state tested 15,864 samples in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

