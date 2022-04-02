BSF seizes 210 bottles of Phensedyl from India-Bangaldesh border in Meghalaya's South Garo Hills

In its bid towards making the region drugs and crime-free, troops of 43 Battalion BSF on Friday seized 210 bottles of Phensedyl from the international border of Meghalaya's South Garo Hills district, said BSF. According to BSF, the drugs were being smuggled from India to Bangladesh.

The smuggling of this banned cough syrup from India to Bangladesh remains a challenge for the Border Security Force, stated the BSF in a statement issued on Saturday. It is codeine-based cough syrup, used as a substitute for liquor, which is strictly prohibited in the neighboring country.

Since the commencement of this year, BSF Meghalaya Frontier seized more than 1300 bottles of Phensedyl while being crossed through International Border. Border security forces of India and Bangladesh exchange monthly data on the seizure of drugs and narcotics to identify vulnerable routes and to make a coordinated plan for curbing this menace. (ANI)

