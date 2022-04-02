Left Menu

Bengaluru: Crime Branch detains two for alleged involvement in IPL betting, recovers Rs 3.15 lakh

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru Police on Saturday detained two people for allegedly being involved in an IPL betting racket and recovered Rs 3.15 lakh in cash from them.

The Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Bengaluru, from its official account, tweeted, "CCB Police detained two people who were allegedly involved in a cricket betting racket on IPL matches, and seized Rs 3,15,000 in cash and two mobile phones from them."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

