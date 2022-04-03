IAS officer Vir Vikram Yadav appointed chief administrator of SJTA-Puri

IAS officer Vir Vikram Yadav was appointed the new chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Puri, as per a notification issued by the Odisha government.

Yadav, a 1996-batch IAS officer, held the post of principal secretary of the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department in his last assignment.

He replaced Krishan Kumar, a 2002-batch IAS officer, who was relieved by the Odisha government after the Centre appointed him as Joint Secretary in the Department of Commerce.

Besides, Yadav will also hold the charge of Principal Secretary, Works Department, replacing Kumar.

Yadav will also be in an additional charge of Commissioner of Trade Promotion and Investment, and chairman of Odisha State Commissioner for Backward Classes.

Nikunja Kishore Sundaray, a 1987-batch officer, on his return to the state from central deputation has been posted as additional chief secretary in the Public Enterprises Department.

Sanjeev Kumar Chadha, a 1989-batch officer, will continue to hold the charge of secretary of Cooperation Department and director of Agricultural Marketing, and ex-officio member secretary of OSAM Board.

Subham Saxena was appointed the managing director of Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd. He will also hold additional charge of director of Minor Minerals, joint secretary of Agriculture and Farmers' Empowerment Department, and joint secretary of Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Department.

