Several lapses found at 12 pvt medical colleges during surprise inspection

By Shalini Bhardwaj A team of 3-5 doctors formed by the Union Health Ministry for inspection of medical colleges has carried out surprise inspections at 12 private colleges in five different cities and found several lapses, sources told ANI.

The show-cause notices have been issued to some of these colleges and one of them was found closed. These colleges were allegedly not confirming to prescribed minimum standard requirements. The National Medical Commission will decide further course of action against these colleges, sources said. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is monitoring these surprise inspections that began on January 14, 2022, with the team visiting colleges in Dhule, Udaipur, Jabalpur, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and others.

On February 24, 2022, inspections were conducted at five colleges-- Anantha Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Udaipur; American International Institute of Medical Sciences, Udaipur; Geetanjali Medical College, Udaipur; Pacific Institute of Medical Science (UMARDA), Udaipur and Sukh Sagar Medical College and Hospital, Jabalpur. The team conducted inspections on March 30, 2022, at six other colleges--Six other colleges include VELS Medical College Manjankaranai, Tamil Nadu; Mahavir Institute of Medical Sciences, Vikarabad, Telangana; CMR Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad; MNR Medical College & Hospital, Sangareddy, Telangana; TRR Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad; and Arundathi Institute of Medical Sciences, MLR avenue, Dundigal, Telangana. (ANI)

