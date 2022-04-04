Left Menu

Iran blames U.S. for the halt in Vienna nuclear talks with world powers

The United States is responsible for the pause in talks between Tehran and world powers in Vienna aimed at reviving a 2015 nuclear deal, an Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday. Khatibzadeh also said Tehran was ready to resume talks with its key regional rival, Saudi Arabia, if Riyadh showed willingness to resolve outstanding issues between the two countries.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 04-04-2022 12:27 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 12:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The United States is responsible for the pause in talks between Tehran and world powers in Vienna aimed at reviving a 2015 nuclear deal, an Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday. "America is responsible for the halt of these talks ... a deal is very much within reach," Saeed Khatibzadeh told a weekly news conference.

"Washington should make the political decision for the deal's revival," he said, adding that Tehran would "not wait forever" for the pact to be revived. Khatibzadeh also said Tehran was ready to resume talks with its key regional rival, Saudi Arabia if Riyadh showed a willingness to resolve outstanding issues between the two countries.

