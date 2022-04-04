Chhattisgarh: Chhindiya Gram Panchayat receives second rank in National Water Award for Best Gram Panchayat East Zone

Chhindiya Gram Panchayat of Surajpur received the second rank in National Water Award for Best Gram Panchayat East Zone for water conservation, preserving water resources, sewerage system management. Rahul Dev, Chief Executive Officer, District Panchayat Surajpur received the honor from the hands of the Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

The village set has set an example for its impeccable water management techniques. Surajpur fared well on several parameters in the review done by the central team including water recycling, adopting water conservation measures like the construction of farms, ponds, and check dams.

The team also found significant improvement in the water level in the villages triggered by the water conservation methods. The farmers of Chhindya village struggled as they could not get water during the summer season for farming in the village. However, after the gram panchayats adopted several water conservation methods, it brought an end to the farmers' suffering.

"Earlier, farmers could cultivate five acres only, now the 150-acre area is irrigated," said Gaurav Singh, Collector. "The central team of water conservation checked Chhindiya village on many parameters like water conservation, water recycling, and sewerage system management. The award was given to village Chhindiya after completer observation by the team," said Rahul Dev, CEO, District Panchayat.

Meanwhile, the first prize for the Best Village Panchayat- East Zone was given to Telari Panchayat, Gaya District, Bihar. While the third prize in the same category was awarded to Guni Panchayat, Khunti District, Jharkhand. The National Water Awards are given by the Ministry of Jal Shakti for exemplary work in the field of water management, and expansion of water campaigns to underline the importance of water.

The awards were conferred in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind, and Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. (ANI)

