BHEL enables record transmission of 6,000 MW power between Raigarh-Pugalur

State-owned BHEL has enabled record power transmission of 6,000 MW from Ultra High Voltage Direct Current (UHVDC) link between Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu.

This is the second UHVDC transmission project by BHEL.

''BHEL has achieved a major landmark with its equipment enabling record power transmission of 6,000 MW, over the recently commissioned ±800 kV, 6,000 MW UHVDC link between Western Region Grid (Raigarh, Chhattisgarh) and Southern Region Grid (Pugalur, Tamil Nadu),'' a company statement said.

The project will supplement power availability in Southern Grid.

BHEL established the first HVDC link in the country between Barsoor (Chhattisgarh) and Lower Sileru (Andhra Pradesh). Subsequently, BHEL has been involved in several HVDC links like Rihand-Dadri, Chandrapur-Padghe and Ballia-Bhiwadi.

