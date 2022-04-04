Left Menu

Assam Police shoots child molester as he tries to escape from custody

The Assam Police shot a person accused of molesting a 7-year-old minor on Sunday as he tried to escape from the police custody.

ANI | Biswanath (Assam) | Updated: 04-04-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 21:16 IST
Man being paraded in village of Assam with a garland of shoes. Image Credit: ANI
The Assam Police shot a person accused of molesting a 7-year-old minor on Sunday as he tried to escape from the police custody. The injured man was identified as Mohim Bora, aged 56 and was referred to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital.

The officials informed that he tried to escape from the police custody even after being cautioned and did not follow any warnings given by the police. "Seeing no other option and to prevent him from escaping by taking advantage of the rain and the darkness, the police officer fired three warning shots into the air. But the accused person still continued to run. Therefore to re-apprehend him, two rounds were fired aiming below his waist. The accused fell down and he was re-apprehended," said Leena Doley, Superintendent of Police (SP), Biswanath.

Earlier, a group of villagers thrashed him, painted his face, and paraded him with shoes tied to a string around his neck. Later, he was arrested and charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

