French minister Beaune: EU will probably adopt new Russian sanctions on Wednesday
The European Union will most likely adopt a new round of sanctions against Russia on Wednesday after reports of killings of civilians in northern Ukraine by Russian forces, said France's European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune.
"The new sanctions will probably be adopted tomorrow", he told RFI radio on Tuesday, adding the EU should also quickly act on gas and coal imports from Russia.
Russia denied any accusations related to the murder of civilians, including in Bucha. Its envoy to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya, said Russia will present "empirical evidence" to the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday showing its forces were not involved in atrocities.
