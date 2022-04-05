Russia says will retaliate after expulsion of 15 diplomats from Denmark - RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-04-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 14:01 IST
Russia will retaliate after the expulsion of 15 of its diplomats from Denmark, RIA news agency cited Russia's foreign ministry as saying.
Denmark said earlier on Tuesday that it had decided to expel 15 Russian diplomats following reports of mass graves being found and of civilian killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.
