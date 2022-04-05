Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on Russia sanction worries

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 19:08 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday, as the prospect of fresh sanctions on Russia kept investors on edge, while megacap growth stocks retreated after strong gains a day earlier.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 45.5 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 34876.33.

The S&P 500 fell 10.2 points, or 0.22%, at the open to 4572.45​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 42.3 points, or 0.29%, to 14490.259 at the opening bell.

