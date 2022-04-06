Left Menu

UP: History-sheeter injured in cross-firing with police in Rampur

A history-sheeter was injured in retaliation firing by police after the accused opened fire in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur on Tuesday.

ANI | Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 06-04-2022 12:27 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 12:27 IST
UP: History-sheeter injured in cross-firing with police in Rampur
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A history-sheeter was injured in retaliation firing by police after the accused opened fire in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur on Tuesday. Additional Superintendent of Police - Rampur, Sansar Singh on Tuesday night said, "The Inspector-in-charge, during checking at Azim Nagar area signalled to stop a person but he opened fire at the police. In retaliation by the police, the accused was shot in the leg."

"A 315 bore pistol and two cartridges were recovered from him and was identified as Subhan alias Pappu, who is a wanted history-sheeter," added Singh. The accused being injured was admitted to the district hospital and has been referred to the Higher Center hospital for treatment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case since 1988; Whole of Shanghai enters COVID lockdown despite lower symptomatic cases and more

Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022