Ukraine's gas transit operator suffers hundreds of millions of euros in damage

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 06-04-2022 13:50 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 13:39 IST
Ukraine's gas transit operator has suffered damages totaling hundreds of millions of euros since Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, its head said on Wednesday.
Sergiy Makogon said on Facebook the company continued to distribute gas to Ukrainian consumers although three main gas pipelines had been damaged, two gas distribution stations had been destroyed, 48 gas distribution stations had stopped operations and four compressor stations had been seized by Russian forces.
