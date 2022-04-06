Left Menu

Germany's Lindner wants to give up Russian oil, gas but impossible immediately -Die Zeit

"If I followed my heart, there would be an immediate embargo on everything," Lindner was quoted as saying, adding there could be no normal economic relations with a Russia whose government was waging a criminal war against Ukraine. "That is why Germany will give up Russian oil and gas," he said, adding, however, that such a move would risk German economic and social stability.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 06-04-2022 14:55 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 14:49 IST
Germany's Lindner wants to give up Russian oil, gas but impossible immediately -Die Zeit
Christian Lindner Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner wants Europe's biggest economy to stop imports of Russian oil and gas as soon as possible, but it is not feasible immediately, he told Die Zeit weekly. "If I followed my heart, there would be an immediate embargo on everything," Lindner was quoted as saying, adding there could be no normal economic relations with a Russia whose government was waging a criminal war against Ukraine.

"That is why Germany will give up Russian oil and gas," he said, adding, however, that such a move would risk German economic and social stability. "We can't be responsible for that," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case since 1988; Whole of Shanghai enters COVID lockdown despite lower symptomatic cases and more

Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022