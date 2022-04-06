Left Menu

(OFFICIAL)-IKEA invests $373 mln in solar park projects in Germany, Spain

Ingka Group, the owner of most IKEA stores worldwide, has bought nine solar photovoltaic (PV) park projects in Germany and Spain for a total of 340 million euros ($373 million) in its push to generate more renewable energy than it consumes. will be sufficient to cover all IKEA stores and warehouses in the two countries, making the operations of Ingka Group climate positive," it said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 15:22 IST
(OFFICIAL)-IKEA invests $373 mln in solar park projects in Germany, Spain
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Ingka Group, the owner of most IKEA stores worldwide, has bought nine solar photovoltaic (PV) park projects in Germany and Spain for a total of 340 million euros ($373 million) in its push to generate more renewable energy than it consumes. The world's biggest furniture retailer said on Wednesday it was buying the projects, which would have a combined capacity of 440 megawatts, from German developer Enerparc.

"The expected production ... will be sufficient to cover all IKEA stores and warehouses in the two countries, making the operations of Ingka Group climate positive," it said in a statement. IKEA operates through a franchise system with Ingka Group the main franchisee to brand owner Inter IKEA. IKEA as a whole aims to be climate positive, or reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than its entire value chain emits, by 2030.

"The projects are at early stages and are expected to become ready for construction at the end of 2022, continuing into 2023. The construction itself will take roughly six months," Ingka Group said. The group now owns 547 wind turbines in 14 countries, 10 solar parks and 935,000 solar panels on the roofs of IKEA stores and warehouses, which together produce more than 4 Terawatt hours of electricity. ($1=0.9123 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case since 1988; Whole of Shanghai enters COVID lockdown despite lower symptomatic cases and more

Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022