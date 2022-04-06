Left Menu

Man from Liberia held at Delhi airport with cocaine worth nearly Rs 90 cr: Customs

The accused was intercepted after his arrival from Lagos to Delhi via Doha on Monday.Subsequently, on thorough checking, eight packets of off-white and white coloured substances suspected to be narcotics in his silver-colour trolley bag were recovered.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 19:52 IST
Man from Liberia held at Delhi airport with cocaine worth nearly Rs 90 cr: Customs
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man from Liberia has been arrested by customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International airport here for allegedly smuggling into the country cocaine worth nearly Rs 90 crore, an official statement issued on Wednesday said. The accused was intercepted after his arrival from Lagos to Delhi via Doha on Monday.

Subsequently, on thorough checking, eight packets of off-white and white coloured substances suspected to be narcotics in his silver-colour trolley bag were recovered. Further, this material was subjected to field drug test kit. Prima facie it appears to contain cocaine, said the statement issued the customs department.

The recovered cocaine,weighing 5.9 kgs, having international market value of Rs 89.74 crore was seized and the passenger was arrested, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

 India
4
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022