UK to ban Russian coal and freeze assets of Sberbank

Britain froze the assets of Russian banks Sberbank and Credit Bank of Moscow, and said it would end all imports of Russian coal and oil by the end of 2022 in a ratcheting up of sanctions designed to "starve Putin's war machine", it said on Wednesday.

A further eight oligarchs were also sanctioned, it said.

