Brazil's coffee consumption up 1.7% in 2021, says industry group

Brazil, the world's second-largest coffee consumer, recorded a 1.7% rise in consumption last year to 21.5 million 60-kg bags, industry association Abic said on Wednesday. The annual survey measured consumption between November 2020 and October 2021, also pointing out that Brazil was 4.5 million bags behind the United States, the largest global consumer.

Despite the annual growth, Brazil, the largest global producer and exporter of coffee, was still 500,000 bags away from the 22-million-bag record set in 2017. In the last 10 years, consumption in the country has grown by more than 1 million bags, according to data provided by Abic.

The coffee industry registered an increase in prices and difficulties in assuring supply in 2021, when the country faced an "off" year of arabica's biennial production cycle, with yields dropping even further due to drought, Abic said. This was reflected in the prices of green coffee, which were 155% higher for the roasting industry from December 2020 to December 2021, while the rise in retail prices was 52%.

