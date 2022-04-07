New EU sanctions on Russia could be agreed Thursday or Friday, Borrell says
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 07-04-2022 11:50 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 11:40 IST
A fifth round of European Union sanctions on Russia, including a ban on coal imports, could be agreed by the bloc on Thursday or on Friday, the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell said.
"Maybe this afternoon, or tomorrow at the latest," he told reporters as he arrived at a NATO meeting.
