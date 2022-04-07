Left Menu

Hungary receives nuclear fuel from Russia by air -foreign minister

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 07-04-2022 13:25 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 13:20 IST
Peter Szijjarto Image Credit: Flickr
  • Hungary

Hungary received the first shipment of nuclear fuel for its Paks nuclear plant from Russia by air on Wednesday, after the war in Ukraine made shipping by rail impossible, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday.

Szijjarto reiterated that Hungary rejected any sanctions on Russian oil and gas, adding that imposing any sanctions on activities related to nuclear energy was also a "red line" for Hungary.

