Hungary receives nuclear fuel from Russia by air -foreign minister
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 07-04-2022 13:25 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 13:20 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungary received the first shipment of nuclear fuel for its Paks nuclear plant from Russia by air on Wednesday, after the war in Ukraine made shipping by rail impossible, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday.
Szijjarto reiterated that Hungary rejected any sanctions on Russian oil and gas, adding that imposing any sanctions on activities related to nuclear energy was also a "red line" for Hungary.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Hungary
- Russian
- Peter Szijjarto
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TOP WRAP 1-Ukraine says 'confrontational' Russia talks moving forward as West plans more sanctions
Oil prices decline as traders weigh prospect of EU ban on Russian oil
Russia has ‘failed’ to accomplish its objectives in Ukraine: US
Russia's G20 membership under fire from U.S., Western allies
TOP WRAP 2-Ukraine says 'confrontational' Russia talks moving forward as West plans more sanctions