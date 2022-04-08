Left Menu

Russia says rouble appreciations poses no threat to fiscal policy

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-04-2022 01:03 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 01:00 IST
The recent sharp strengthening of the rouble "does not pose a risk to Russia's fiscal policy," the finance ministry said on Thursday.

The rouble firmed sharply in Moscow trade on Thursday to levels last seen before Russia sent tens of thousands of soldiers to Ukraine.

The appreciation of the rouble "impacts oil and gas revenues ... but it's too early to give any specific assessment now," the ministry said in response to a Reuters request for comment.

