Delhi cab, auto drivers stage protest at Jantar Mantar against rising CNG prices

Opposing the steep hike in CNG prices, hundreds of cab and auto drivers staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on Friday and demanded revision of fares even as they threatened to go on a strike if their demands were not met.

President of 'Sarvodaya Drivers Welfare Association' Ravi Rathor said that the government should either slash CNG prices or revise fares. ''Prices of CNG are nearing Rs 70 per kg but we are still plying our cabs and autos on old fares. So now it has become tough for us to operate with skyrocketing CNG prices. We need fare revision which is pending for the last 7-8 years. If fares cannot be revised then rates of CNG should be reduced," Rathor told PTI.

Rathor, who claims to have around 4 lakh drivers as members in Delhi-NCR, added a decision on an indefinite strike will be announced after the protest is over.

"Today's protest is a symbolic one. We will hold a meeting after the protest and decide whether to go on an indefinite strike. Auto and cabs are operating today," Rathor added.

Ola and Uber cabs and autos were also available.

Other auto and taxi unions have threatened to go on indefinite strike from April 18 if their demand to provide Rs 35 per kg subsidy on CNG is not met.

CNG in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi now costs Rs 69.11 per kg, the price has risen by Rs 13.1 per kg in the last month.

