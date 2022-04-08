Left Menu

Summer peak: Maha govt allows Mahavitaran to purchase electricity to meet rising demand

At present, there is 3500 to 4000 MW power shortfall. The 1900 MW Koyna hydro-electric project is running at full capacity, but there are limitations in use of water, the statement informed.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2022 16:27 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 16:15 IST
Summer peak: Maha govt allows Mahavitaran to purchase electricity to meet rising demand
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government on Friday allowed state-run transmission firm Mahavitaran to purchase electricity in view of rise in demand amid the summer season.

An official statement said the decision was taken by the cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray due to the growing demand of electricity in summer as well as for irrigation, while generation was insufficient because of shortage of coal.

The statement said 87 per cent of electricity consumed in the state is distributed through Mahavitaran, adding that, since March 2022, the consumption by agriculture consumers had increased.

''Due to severe heat, the peak demand has reached 28,489 MW, which is 8.2 per cent more than the previous year. At present, there is 3500 to 4000 MW power shortfall. The 1900 MW Koyna hydro-electric project is running at full capacity, but there are limitations in use of water,'' the statement informed. It said electricity available in the power exchange was costly but the state government was doing everything to avoid load-shedding during summer, it added.

The board of directors of the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited can take decisions on entering power purchase agreements till June 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
3
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India
4
NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21

NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022