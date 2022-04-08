MGR-ARECA-COCONUT-PRICES

Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-04-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 17:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Following are today's Areca and Coconut prices. Areca (per QTL) Old Supari : Rs 47000 to Rs 53000 model Rs 52000 New Supari : Rs 38000 to Rs 45000 model Rs 42500 Koka : Rs 25000 to Rs 34000 model Rs 30000 Coconut [per thousand]: 1st qlty : Rs 16000 to Rs 20000 model Rs 18000 2nd qlty : Rs 10000 to Rs 15000 model Rs 14000.

