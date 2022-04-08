Left Menu

Assam Police seizes heroin worth Rs 18 crore, four held

Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 18 crore from a four-wheeler in Karimganj on Thursday.

ANI | Karimganj (Assam) | Updated: 08-04-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 18:50 IST
Visuals of the Assam Police officers with the accused persons (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 18 crore from a four-wheeler in Karimganj on Thursday. The drugs were kept hidden in soap cases inside the car.

Police arrested four persons in the case and recovered 2.275 kilograms of drugs kept hidden in a Tata Sumo car in the RK Nagar area on Thursday night at around 10 pm. The said vehicle was found to be coming from Aizawl. Superintendent of Police (Karimganj), Padmanabh Baruah, said that the police team detained a Tata Sumo car and arrested four persons.

Calling it a big success for the Karimganj police, Baruah said, "We have detained four persons along with the vehicle and during checking, we had detected four secret chambers of the vehicle. We had recovered 175 soap cases containing around 2.275 kg of heroin from the secret chambers. The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 18 crore." The accused were identified as Hussain Ahmed Khan, Zakir Hussain, Nurul Islam and Sahid Ahmed.

One of the arrested persons was injured in police firing while he tried to escape from the police custody, informed the officials. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

