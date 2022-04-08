Finland to release 369,000 barrels of crude oil to market

Finland will release 369,000 barrels of crude oil to the market from the country's emergency supply, the economic affairs ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"Crude oil will be sold at the market price, so it will have no negative economic effects," the statement read.

The oil is Finland's part of a 120 million barrel release agreement by member countries of the International Energy Agency, the ministry added.

