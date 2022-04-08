Left Menu

Finland to release 369,000 barrels of crude oil to market

Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 08-04-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 18:52 IST
Finland will release 369,000 barrels of crude oil to the market from the country's emergency supply, the economic affairs ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"Crude oil will be sold at the market price, so it will have no negative economic effects," the statement read.

The oil is Finland's part of a 120 million barrel release agreement by member countries of the International Energy Agency, the ministry added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

