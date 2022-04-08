BJP farmers' wing to highlight pro-farmer measures on April 10

As part of the BJP's 'samajik nyay pakhwada' to mark its 42nd foundation day, observed on April 6, the party's farmers' wing will organise meetings with farmers across the country on Sunday.

BJP's 'kisan morcha' president Rajkumar Chahar said in a statement that the party will highlight measures taken by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government to benefit farmers in the meetings to be organised at the district level.

He cited schemes like cast deposits of Rs 6,000 annually for farmers and crop insurance, besides programmes for irrigation, credit cards and soil health cards among others to benefit the farmers.

The ''samajik nyay pakhwada'' (fortnight dedicated to social justice) is aimed at highlighting one welfare scheme on each day of the period between April 7 and April 20, with its members, including Union ministers, reaching out to the people on their various aspects.

