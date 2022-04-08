Left Menu

Gujarat CM inaugurates 51 Shaktipeeth Parikrama Mahotsav in Banaskantha

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated 51 Shaktipeeth Parikrama Mahotsav and a newly constructed light and sound show with a cost of Rs 13.35 crore on Friday.

ANI | Banaskantha (Gujarat) | Updated: 08-04-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 22:31 IST
Visuals of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at Bansaknatha(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated 51 Shaktipeeth Parikrama Mahotsav and a newly constructed light and sound show with a cost of Rs 13.35 crore on Friday. The CM mentioned that the Mahotsav began on the auspicious occasion of Chaitra Navratri and would attract devotees from all around the world.

Speaking on the occasion, Patel highlighted the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP)' working method' "BJP has developed a working method which is the same as the one that is being unveiled, the example of which is before us today. The resolve of Shri Narendrabhai Modi to hold 51 Shakti Peeths in one place across the country has come true" said Patel.

The Chief Minister also expressed confidence that millions of devotees visiting Adyashakti Dham will now get the benefit of 51 Shakti Peeths in one place. The Chief Minister also inaugurated the Cultural Village at Pavitra Yatradham Ambaji, launched the state-of-the-art website of Ambaji Temple and also launched the mobile app developed by Gujarat Pavitra Yatradham Vikas Board.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the development works by the Gujarat CM at Ambaji Teerthdham. "The kind of development works done by the government of @Bhupendrapbjp Ji in Ambaji Teerthdham, they are going to attract the devotees as well as facilitate them. I request the countrymen that whenever they get an opportunity, they must visit the replicas of 51 Shaktipeeths here," tweeted the Prime Minister. (ANI)

