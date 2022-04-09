Left Menu

BJYM new talk series: Nirmala Sitharaman discusses Modinomics, COVID, digital economy with 30 young Indians

In the inaugural session of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's (BJYM) new talk series, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman engaged with 30 young and dynamic Indians and discussed various policy-related and personal topics, informed the officials on Friday.

In the inaugural session of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's (BJYM) new talk series, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman engaged with 30 young and dynamic Indians and discussed various policy-related and personal topics, informed the officials on Friday. The topics Sitharaman addressed included Modinomics, COVID approach of the Finance Ministry, employment, startups, digital economy, digital rupee, future of India's economic growth, and big challenges facing the country, stated an official release by BJYM.

She also mentioned her 'favourite books', her experience in the Defence Ministry and Finance Ministry. Earlier, BJYM national president, Tejasvi Surya, said, "India is the country with the largest youth population in the world and that is why, it is imperative to include the expectations and aspirations of the youths while making the policy of the country. Dialogue is a powerful medium for reconciling democracy and realizing the vision of inclusive development."

BJYM has initiated a new talk series wherein youths from across the country will get to interact directly with the top Ministers/leaders and understand first-hand the nitty-gritty of policymaking. (ANI)

